FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Snubs Handshake, Paraguay Keeper Hurls Ball At Him After France Win | Video

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France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay, but the post-match scenes involving captain Kylian Mbappé and Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill stole the spotlight. A tense contest that was filled with physical challenges ended on a sour note after an awkward handshake snub sparked an angry reaction from the Paraguayan shot-stopper.

As the final whistle blew in Philadelphia, Gill walked towards Mbappe with his hand outstretched in what appeared to be a gesture of sportsmanship. However, the French superstar walked past without acknowledging him, continuing his celebrations with teammates after sealing France's place in the last eight. Visibly frustrated, Gill responded by throwing the match ball in Mbappe's direction, triggering heated exchanges between players from both sides before teammates and staff intervened.

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The fiery ending came after an already ill-tempered encounter. Paraguay adopted an aggressive approach throughout the match, repeatedly targeting Mbappe with robust challenges and physical duels. Tempers flared on multiple occasions, including a first-half confrontation that led to players from both teams rushing into a mass scuffle. Despite the constant attention, Mbappe kept his composure and eventually made the difference by calmly converting a second-half penalty to score the only goal of the game.

Speaking after the incident, Gill explained that his reaction stemmed from what he felt was a lack of respect. The goalkeeper admitted emotions got the better of him after Mbappe ignored his handshake, insisting he simply wanted to congratulate the French captain following the match. The incident quickly went viral across social media, with fans split over whether Mbappe's actions were justified after enduring Paraguay's physical tactics or whether he should have acknowledged the gesture.

Mbappe later suggested that France had been forced to match Paraguay's intensity, saying his side was prepared to "get their hands dirty" if required to progress in the tournament. While the controversial post-match exchange dominated headlines, France ultimately marched into the quarter-finals, where they will face Morocco, while Paraguay's impressive World Cup run came to an emotional and dramatic end.