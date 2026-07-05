Anaya Bangar Undergoes Transgender Verification Test; Says She Was ‘Asked To Undress In Front Of Male Doctors, Felt Exposed’ |

Anaya Bangar, the daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has shared a deeply personal account of the transgender verification process she recently underwent as part of a legal gender recognition procedure. In an emotional video posted on Instagram, Anaya described the medical assessment as invasive and said the experience left her feeling vulnerable and exposed.

Speaking about the process, Anaya revealed that she was required to appear before a medical panel at a government hospital following the implementation of the recent transgender amendment law. According to her, the assessment involved a full physical examination conducted in the presence of multiple doctors.

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Explaining what happened, she said, "Because of the recent trans bill being passed and as part of the process I had to stand in front of a medical panel at a government hospital. They asked me to undress and have my whole body assessed in a room full of doctors, which included men as well at the same time. An invasive gynaecological assessment was also performed as part of the assessment."

Recalling the emotional impact of the experience, Anaya shared, "I remember lying there thinking, why do I have to prove my body to be recognized as who I am on the paper? This whole experience was very invasive and I felt very vulnerable and exposed at the same time."

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She said she chose to speak publicly about the ordeal to create awareness about what many transgender individuals may encounter during the legal recognition process. "I'm sharing this cause not all of us know what this process can involve, and I hope that we all can agree that legal recognition respects people's dignity," she added.

Earlier this year, Anaya underwent gender-affirming vaginoplasty surgery and has since been documenting her recovery while continuing to advocate for transgender rights and inclusion.

What Is The Transgender Verification Process?

Under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, individuals seeking legal recognition of their gender identity may be required to undergo verification by a state-appointed Medical Board as part of the certification process. The procedure, often referred to as medical board certification or state verification, is intended to validate an applicant's gender identity for official documentation.