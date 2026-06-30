WATCH: Anaya Bangar Kickstarts Her First Workout Session After Successful Vaginoplasty Surgery |

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar, has reached another significant milestone in her gender-affirming journey. Nearly three months after undergoing successful vaginoplasty surgery, Anaya returned to the gym for her first workout session and shared the emotional moment with her followers on Instagram.

In a video posted on social media, Anaya documented her gradual return to fitness, explaining that she is focusing on rebuilding her strength after completing her recovery. The clip shows her easing back into exercise with light training, taking a cautious approach as she reconnects with her body.

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Sharing her thoughts alongside the video, she wrote, "Walking back into the gym felt like day one all over again. Mostly basic movements, taking it slow, rebuilding my strength, and learning to trust my body again."

The workout routine featured gentle warm-up exercises, core-strengthening movements, ab workouts and cardio sessions, reflecting her focus on steady progress rather than intense training. Her post resonated with followers, many of whom praised her patience, determination, and openness about the recovery process.

Anaya had earlier revealed in March that she had undergone successful vaginoplasty surgery in Bangkok, Thailand, marking an important chapter in her transition journey. A cricketer herself and a vocal advocate for transgender rights, she has consistently used her platform to share honest updates about her experiences and inspire others navigating similar paths.

Following the surgery, Anaya expressed her gratitude to the medical team and everyone who supported her throughout the process. On March 14, she wrote, "The surgery was successful. 🤍 I'm still recovering and taking things slowly, but I'm incredibly grateful for the care from Dr. Chet and the team at WIH International Hospital. This has been a long journey and today feels like a very important step in it. Thank you for all the love, support, and messages. It truly means everything."