FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Sofi Martinez Rumours With Epic One-Liner Comment After Argentina's Win | Video

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Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football's most admired personalities, not only for his brilliance on the pitch but also for his sense of humour off it. Following Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, the Argentine captain shared a light-hearted exchange with journalist Sofi Martinez that quickly went viral across social media.

After being named Player of the Match, Messi walked through the mixed zone where he spotted Martinez. The two greeted each other warmly before the Argentine superstar jokingly addressed the online rumours that have linked them over the years. Smiling, Messi quipped, "If I look at you, they'll say why did you look, and if I greet you, they'll say why did you greet her," leaving those around him amused.

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Martinez appreciated Messi's playful remark and thanked him for his words, with the interaction instantly becoming one of the most talked-about moments after Argentina's victory. Fans praised Messi for shutting down the speculation with humour rather than giving the rumours any importance, while the clip spread rapidly across social media platforms.

The rumours surrounding Messi and Martinez first gained traction after an emotional interview during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but neither has ever suggested there was any truth to the speculation. Messi's latest comment was widely interpreted as a humorous way of dismissing the gossip while making it clear he was unfazed by the online chatter.

On the field, Messi continued to deliver when it mattered most. His goal helped Argentina edge Cape Verde in an entertaining Round of 32 clash, securing a place in the pre-quarter-finals. Yet, alongside another match-winning display, it was his witty off-field interaction with Sofi Martinez that ended up dominating headlines after the final whistle.