Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Be Banned? Viral Post Claims Star Player Could Face Suspension For Handing Out His Team India Cap To Fan

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A viral post on X has sparked widespread debate by claiming that young India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could face suspension after allegedly gifting away his maiden India cap following his debut against England in the second T20I. However, there is no evidence to support the claim, and the video attached to the post does not show the incident it describes.

The post alleged that Sooryavanshi handed his debut cap to a fan after receiving it ahead of the match and claimed that members of the Indian team management were unhappy with the gesture, calling it a "disrespect" to the India cap. It even suggested that disciplinary action or suspension could follow, prompting thousands of reactions and shares across social media.

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However, a closer look at the video accompanying the post tells a different story. The footage does not show Sooryavanshi giving his debut cap to any fan during or after the IND vs ENG second T20I. Instead, the clip lacks any visual evidence supporting the central claim made in the viral post.

As of now, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor Team India management has issued any statement regarding the matter. There have also been no credible reports from reliable media outlets suggesting that Sooryavanshi is under investigation or faces any disciplinary action over his debut cap.

The incident serves as a reminder to treat viral social media claims with caution, particularly when they involve sensational allegations unsupported by evidence. Until verified information emerges from official sources, the claim that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be suspended for gifting away his India cap remains unsubstantiated, and the available video does not back up the accusation.