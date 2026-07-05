Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Struggles To Wear Team India Cap In Heartwarming Debut Moment During IND vs ENG 2nd T20 | Video

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's long-awaited Team India debut was filled with emotion, excitement and an unforgettable light-hearted moment even before he stepped onto the field. The young batter received his maiden India cap ahead of the second T20I against England, but a video from the presentation ceremony quickly went viral after he hilariously struggled to put the cap on his head.

As Tilak Varma handed over the coveted India cap, Sooryavanshi wore a wide smile while soaking in one of the biggest moments of his career. However, the youngster fumbled briefly while trying to fit the cap properly, drawing smiles and laughter from teammates around him. The wholesome moment reflected the nerves and excitement of a player finally realizing his dream of representing the national team.

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The heartwarming clip was widely shared across social media, with fans praising Sooryavanshi's innocence and genuine emotions. Many described the moment as relatable, saying it perfectly captured the overwhelming feeling of making an international debut after years of hard work and dedication.

While the pre-match ceremony gave fans a memorable moment, the result on the field did not go India's way. England outplayed the visitors in the second T20I, overshadowing what should have been a dream day for the young debutant. Sooryavanshi's first appearance in Indian colours ultimately ended in disappointment as India failed to cross the finish line.

Despite the defeat, the youngster's debut remains a milestone in his career. Although the result was not what he had hoped for, the image of Sooryavanshi nervously trying to wear his India cap before taking the field is likely to remain one of the most cherished moments of the match, symbolising the beginning of what fans hope will be a long international journey.