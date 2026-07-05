FIFA Star Erling Haaland Calls Indian 'Butter Chicken & Garlic Naan' His Favourite | VIDEO |

Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland is not only grabbing headlines for his performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026 but also winning hearts off the field with his candid personality. The prolific striker, who is representing Norway in the tournament, recently delighted Indian fans after revealing that Indian cuisine tops his list of favourite foods.

In a recent interview, Haaland was asked about his favourite dishes and the Manchester City forward didn't hesitate to praise Indian cuisine. Naming some of his go-to meals, he said, "I love Indian food to be honest. I love the lamb chops, butter chicken, those two are my favourites and garlic naan."

His admission quickly went viral on social media, with Indian football fans celebrating the global superstar's love for some of the country's most iconic dishes.

While Haaland clearly enjoys flavourful meals, the footballer is equally famous for maintaining one of the most disciplined fitness routines in world football. A separate video that has been circulating online offers a fascinating glimpse into the habits that help him stay in elite physical condition throughout the season.

According to the video, Haaland consumes around 6,000 calories a day, but avoids ultra-processed foods entirely. His diet reportedly centres around nutrient-rich whole foods such as grass-fed steaks, eggs with sourdough, raw milk, and raw honey, ensuring he fuels his body with high-quality ingredients.

Sleep is another cornerstone of his routine. The video claims Haaland wears blue-light-blocking glasses before bedtime, tapes his mouth shut while sleeping to encourage nasal breathing, and follows a consistent schedule by going to bed at 10:30 PM every night.

His morning routine is equally structured. Soon after waking up, Haaland exposes himself to natural sunlight and takes a 10-minute outdoor walk. On darker mornings, he reportedly uses red-light therapy panels to support recovery and cellular function. In addition, the striker incorporates regular sauna sessions and cold therapy several times a week to aid muscle recovery and maintain peak performance.