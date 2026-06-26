FIFA 2026 Star Erling Haaland Eats 6000 Calories A Day, Tapes His Mouth Before Sleeping; Inside Disciplined Lifestyle & Diet Of The Footballer |

Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the world's best strikers at just 25. Renowned for his explosive pace, remarkable strength and clinical finishing, the Manchester City star's success is not solely attributed to his natural talent. Behind his performances lies an intensely disciplined lifestyle centred around nutrition, recovery, sleep and fitness.

A recently viral video on social media has offered fans a glimpse into Haaland's strict daily routine, revealing the habits he follows to stay at peak physical condition throughout the season.

The video reveals, "Haaland eats 6000 calories a day but none of these come from ultra-processed foods. His diet consists graas fed steaks, eggs with sourdough, raw milk and raw honey."

While 6,000 calories may sound excessive for the average person, elite footballers like Haaland burn an enormous amount of energy through daily training sessions, strength workouts and competitive matches.

Recovery, however, goes beyond nutrition for Haaland. According to the video, sleep is one of the biggest priorities in his routine.

Further it says, "But, according to Haaland, the most important thing in the world is your sleep. He wears blue light blockers before bed, tapes his mouth shut at night and sleep by 10:30 PM everyday."

Haaland's mornings are equally structured and focused on setting the tone for the rest of the day.

"As soon as he wakes up, he gets natural sunlight in his eyes followed by 10 minute outdoor walk and if it is dark outside he uses red light panels to stimulate cellular energy. He also goes to the sauna four to five times a week and lot of cold therapy for recovery."

From his carefully planned meals to his disciplined sleep schedule and recovery-focused lifestyle, Haaland leaves very little to chance. His commitment reflects a growing trend among elite athletes who treat every aspect of their daily routine as an opportunity to improve performance.