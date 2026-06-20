Kriti Sanon's Secret Behind Her Alluring Bikini Body In Cocktail 2 Revealed; Trainer Shares Fitness Tips |

Kriti Sanon is winning hearts on the internet with her stunning appearance and effortlessly breezy looks in her latest film, Cocktail 2, which hit theatres this Friday. The actress has been garnering immense praise for carrying every bikini look in the film with confidence and elegance. While her glamorous screen presence may appear effortless, it is backed by discipline, consistency, and plenty of hard work behind the scenes.

Fitness has always been a major part of Kriti's lifestyle. The actress is known for maintaining a strict workout routine and often speaks about the importance of staying active and healthy. However, for Cocktail 2, she appears to have gone the extra mile to achieve her toned and camera-ready physique.

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Celebrity fitness coach Karan Sawhney recently offered a glimpse into the effort that went into Kriti's transformation. Sharing insights on social media, the trainer revealed that achieving a lean, sculpted body is not just about spending long hours in the gym.

"If you want to get that bikini body like Kriti, first most important thing is food and nutrition. You could be training six times a week, you could be training hard, but if your nutrition is not on point, nothing is going to show," he explained.

According to Sawhney, maintaining a calorie deficit and paying attention to diet are crucial factors in achieving a toned physique. He stressed the importance of consuming sufficient protein and sticking to a structured routine.

"You have to do a calorie deficit, you have to have a high-protein diet, you have to sleep for seven to eight hours. You have to be training and you have to have a routine," he shared.

The celebrity trainer also reminded fitness enthusiasts that discipline extends beyond workouts. "Work hard in the kitchen as well, which means saying no to a lot of things," he advised.

Kriti's striking appearance in Cocktail 2 has once again proven that behind every glamorous bikini moment is a combination of mindful eating, adequate rest, regular training and the commitment to stay consistent.