Kriti Sanon’s Intense Workout Sessions For Cocktail 2 Makeover Go Viral; Here’s How The Actress Turned Herself Into 'Walking Mermaid' |

Kriti Sanon is once again grabbing attention for her dedication towards fitness and transformation. The actress, who is known for maintaining a toned physique and disciplined workout lifestyle, is currently making headlines for her upcoming film Cocktail 2, slated to release on June 19.

The much-awaited sequel to the cult blockbuster Cocktail has already created buzz among fans, with Kriti stepping into the lead role alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. As the film’s release date inches closer, glimpses of Kriti’s intense preparation for her character are now going viral across social media platforms.

Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney recently shared snippets from the actress’ rigorous workout sessions during the prep phase of the film. In the viral clips, Kriti can be seen pushing her limits with high-intensity strength and core training exercises designed to sculpt a lean yet powerful physique.

For the workout session, the actress kept things sporty and stylish in a mustard yellow fitted co-ord set. Her outfit featured a relaxed-fit T-shirt with a trendy slit detail near the belly area, perfectly complementing the athleisure aesthetic.

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The videos show Kriti focusing heavily on back, core, and abdominal strength. Her routine included exercises like cable lat pull-downs, bent-over rows, seated cable rows and lying floor leg raises for abs. The workouts appear to be aimed at building a toned silhouette, stronger posture, and defined core muscles, a transformation fans are now calling her “walking mermaid” era online.

Fitness enthusiasts online have been praising the actress for her consistency and dedication, while many fans are also loving her effortless gym style. Kriti has often spoken about balancing fitness with strength rather than extreme dieting and her latest transformation once again proves why she remains one of Bollywood’s fittest stars.