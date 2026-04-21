Kriti Sanon Sets Temperatures High In Boho-Inspired Beach Outfit For Cocktail 2

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 21, 2026
Kriti Sanon stuns in a bold, boho-inspired beach outfit featuring a plunging halter-style top that adds a sultry, carefree vibe.
The outfit’s earthy, multi-toned print with hints of green, rust, and gold perfectly complements the tropical setting.
She pairs the top with a ruffled mini skirt that adds movement and a playful, flirty element to the ensemble.
Kriti accessorises with layered gold necklaces, adding a touch of bohemian luxe to the look.
One of the looks which was officially announced earlier she ruled the screens with a stunning beach aesthetic look.
In another look, she was seen flaunting her beach body in a white bikini paired with a sheer cape.