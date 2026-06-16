Kriti Sanon Brings Colour, Glamour And Boho Vibes In Fresh Cocktail 2 Looks

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 16, 2026
Kriti Sanon recently dropped some fresh looks from Cocktail 2 movie which is set to release on this Friday, June 19.
In one of her jaw-dropping looks, Kriti embraces a carefree, beach-club aesthetic in a striped bandeau top in shades of yellow and coral.
She layers the top with an oversized yellow shirt. The actress pairs it with a cream crochet mini skirt featuring colourful floral embroidery and dramatic fringe detailing.
In another breezy bikini look, Kriti's matching bandana with her halter-neck bikini top grabs eyeballs. It shows the inclusion of trending fashion for the character.
Switching gears completely, Kriti channels festive elegance in a vibrant multi-coloured lehenga featuring intricate motifs and detailed embroidery.
She pairs the lehenga with a heavily embellished, mirror-work blouse featuring broad, structured sleeves and a dramatic backless design.
With her stunning fashion statements and effortless aura, Kriti continue to win hearts, it would be interesting to watch how she slay all these looks on screen this friday.