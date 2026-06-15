Akash Ambani Debuts Fresh Hair Makeover; Flaunts Bold Blue-Tinted Shades

Businessman Akash Ambani recently turned heads with a fresh new look, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The renowned stylist shared pictures of Ambani's latest makeover on social media, showcasing a refined hairstyle paired with a pair of statement glasses from Hakim's newly launched eyewear collection.

In the pictures shared by Hakim, Akash opted for a neatly trimmed hairstyle featuring a side-swept fringe and a sharp, well-groomed finish. The haircut accentuated his facial features and gave him a youthful, polished appearance. Dressed in a classic white T-shirt, he kept the look minimal, allowing the grooming and accessories to take centre stage.

The makeover highlighted Akash Ambani's effortless and sophisticated style. Keeping his look sharp and contemporary, he embraced a neatly groomed hairstyle that complemented his polished public persona. The addition of the stylish eyewear elevated the entire appearance, giving it a modern and understated edge.

The pictures also showcased the camaraderie between the two. While Akash exuded effortless charm in his sleek makeover and tinted frames, Hakim complemented him in a black ensemble paired with amber-tinted glasses from the same collection.

What made the look even more special was the story behind the glasses. Akash Ambani was seen sporting "THE CUT," a pair from Aalim Hakim's debut eyewear collection. Sharing the milestone on social media, Hakim wrote, "From shaping hair to shaping eyewear. Humbled to see Akash Ambani wearing 'THE CUT'. What began as a vision is now a statement."

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The celebrity hairstylist also reflected on the significance of the moment, calling it not just a personal achievement but "a proud moment for the entire hairdressing fraternity." Known for creating iconic hairstyles for several Bollywood stars and sportspersons, Hakim has now ventured into the world of fashion accessories with his signature eyewear line.