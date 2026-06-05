Nita & Radhika Ambani Turn Heads In Ethnic Yet Modern Chic Looks At Antilia High Tea Gathering | X @eternalheart_j

The Ambani family recently hosted a special high tea gathering at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, welcoming dignitaries from Eternal Hospital. Chairman and Chief Dr. Samin K. Sharma and Executive Director Mrs. Manju Sharma met Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for an evening centered around leadership, innovation, healthcare, and shared vision.

While the occasion focused on meaningful conversations and collaboration, it was the effortlessly elegant fashion choices of Nita Ambani and Radhika Ambani that caught the attention of style enthusiasts online.

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Nita Ambani's ethnic grace

Nita Ambani embraced classic Indian craftsmanship in a beige Silk Chanderi Kalidar Sharara from Swadesh, priced at ₹15,990. The ensemble featured delicate embroidery along the hemline and subtle detailing that elevated the monochromatic look without overwhelming it.

The soft beige hue exuded grace and serenity, making it an ideal choice for a sophisticated daytime-to-evening event. She kept her styling minimal, allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to take center stage.

Radhika Ambani's modern chic look

Standing beside her mother-in-law, Radhika Ambani brought a contemporary touch to the gathering in a striped belted shirt dress from SIMKHAI, valued at approximately $750.

The outfit featured a crisp blue-and-white striped shirt-style bodice paired with a structured beige skirt, creating a balanced blend of sophistication and modern femininity. The cinched waist added definition to the silhouette while maintaining the effortless appeal of the ensemble.

Radhika completed her look with footwear from The Row, a luxury label celebrated for its minimalist aesthetic. Her choice of understated shoes perfectly complemented the outfit's clean lines and refined palette.