Isha, Radhika & Nita Ambani Dazzle In Chic Party Ensembles At Venice Biennale Celebration | Instagram @voguearabia

The Ambani family hosted an intimate and elegant evening in Venice on May 7 to celebrate the historic return of the India Pavilion to the prestigious Venice Biennale after seven years. The cultural initiative was brought back through the collaboration between the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and India’s Ministry of Culture, marking a proud moment for Indian art and heritage on the global stage.

Following the inauguration, the family reportedly hosted a sophisticated cocktail-style celebration in Venice, where videos and glimpses from the evening quickly surfaced online, grabbing attention for the family’s graceful and fashion-forward appearances.

TAKE A LOOK:

Decoding looks of Isha, Nita & Radhika Ambani:

Isha Ambani once again proved her fashion prowess as she stunned in a deep wine-toned draped saree-style gown inspired by modern Grecian silhouettes. The satin ensemble featured sculpted pleats and a fluid drape that elegantly wrapped around her frame. She accessorised the look with a bold statement necklace featuring circular gold motifs.

At the centre posed Nita Ambani in a graceful champagne-gold saree ensemble that reflected timeless sophistication. The saree featured delicate shimmer detailing and a fluid metallic finish that beautifully complemented the evening aesthetic. She paired the elegant drape with a multi-coloured gemstone necklace and matching earrings, bringing a subtle royal charm to the look.

Ambani family earlier at the Venice Biennale event:

Read Also Nita Ambani Wows Classic Saree Look Paired With Banarasi Lace Blouse & Sculpted Earrings In Venice

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant embraced modern glamour in a powder blue one-shoulder gown. The sleek silhouette featured delicate embellishments and a fitted structure that enhanced the contemporary appeal of the outfit. She accessorised the look with oversized statement earrings and an arm cuff, while her sleek half-tied hairstyle added a chic touch.

Anand Piramal complemented the elegant setting in a classic all-black bandhgala-inspired ensemble, keeping his look understated yet polished. Anant Ambani opted for a black tailored suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

The VIP inauguration ceremony of the Indian Pavilion, curated by Dr Amin Jaffer, saw the presence of the entire Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani.