Isha Ambani Marks India's Return To Venice Biennale 2026 In Chic Blouse & Long Skirt Look | Instagram @moralmoda_visionnaire / indiainvenice

Isha Ambani made a graceful appearance in Venice as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre collaborated with India’s Ministry of Culture to reintroduce the India Pavilion at the prestigious Venice Biennale 2026 after a seven-year gap.

Fresh from her much-talked-about Met Gala 2026 appearance in New York, Isha arrived in Venice with the Ambani family for the VIP inauguration ceremony of the Indian pavilion, curated by Dr Amin Jaffer.

TAKE A LOOK:

Isha Ambani's Look:

For the cultural occasion, Isha embraced understated sophistication in a modern-meets-traditional ensemble. She wore a crisp white tailored blouse crafted in cotton, featuring a sharp collared neckline, front button detailing, and voluminous puff full sleeves. The structured silhouette added a polished elegance to the look.

She paired it with a contemporary shirt, a richly woven, deep green Banarasi silk skirt adorned with intricate gold brocade embroidery. The ankle-length skirt featured a high-waisted silhouette and subtle back slit, bringing together heritage craftsmanship with refined modern styling.

Keeping the styling luxurious yet minimal, Isha accessorised with heirloom-style jewellery, including statement rings and diamond floral earrings. A pair of sleek stilettos completed the outfit, while her beauty look remained soft and elegant with centre-parted open hair and natural-toned makeup.

Read Also Nita Ambani Wows Classic Saree Look Paired With Banarasi Lace Blouse & Sculpted Earrings In Venice

The India Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia was officially inaugurated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with senior dignitaries including Vivek Aggarwal, Vani Rao, Sunil Kant Munjal, and curator Dr Amin Jaffer.

Members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Anand Piramal, were also present for the occasion.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in