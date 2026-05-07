Nita Ambani Wows Classic Saree Look Paired With Banarasi Lace Blouse & Sculpted Earrings In Venice |

Nita Ambani once again delivered a masterclass in elegant Indian fashion as she attended a special event linked to the prestigious Venice Biennale in Venice. The appearance marked an important cultural moment as the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre partnered with India’s Ministry of Culture to bring back the India Pavilion to the globally celebrated art platform.

For the occasion, Nita Ambani embraced timeless Indian craftsmanship in a dreamy chiffon-georgette saree by Anamika Khanna. The understated yet luxurious drape was elevated with a delicate lace blouse adorned with hand-embroidered Banarasi motifs, blending contemporary elegance with traditional artistry.

TAKE A LOOK:

Adding another layer of heritage to the ensemble, she styled the saree with an intricately handwoven Butidar Sozni shawl by Swadesh, showcasing the richness of Indian textile craftsmanship on an international stage.

However, the standout element of her look was undoubtedly her sculptural earrings by Wallace Chan. Designed like miniature works of art, the earrings were crafted in rosewood, a material symbolising love, compassion and spiritual wisdom. The blooming titanium roots were embellished with gemstones, featuring the calm elegance of sapphire and the fiery brilliance of ruby, making the jewellery both symbolic and visually striking.

Keeping her beauty look soft yet glamorous, Nita Ambani opted for defined brows, eyeliner, pink-toned eyeshadow, mascara-heavy lashes and a glossy pink lip shade. Her centre-parted hair was styled in loose blowout waves, perfectly complementing the grace of the ensemble.

Isha Ambani dons mom's jewels at the Met Gala 2026:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Isha Ambani stunned in an elegant saree look at the Met Gala 2026, adding emotional depth to the outfit was her blouse, richly embellished with diamonds and metallic zardozi work, which came from her mother Nita Ambani’s personal jewellery collection. The heirloom element extended further with statement pieces, including layered necklaces and earrings, reinforcing a sense of generational style and heritage.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in