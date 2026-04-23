Nita Ambani's Jamdani Saree 'Woven Over 2 Years' For TIME100 Summit In New York; Echoes Indian Heritage At Global Stage |

Nita Ambani once again proved why her saree game is always top-notch, this time at the prestigious TIME100 Summit in New York. The Reliance Foundation chairperson was invited to the global event as a special guest and for an exclusive Interview mid-show. She once again brought Indian craftsmanship to the global spotlight with a breathtaking handwoven Jamdani saree that took over two years to create.

Nita Ambani chose an extraordinary creation from Swadesh, crafted by Padma Shri awardee Biren Kumar Basak in Phulia, West Bengal. Woven over 24 months, the saree stands as a testament to the intricate artistry of Jamdani weaving, one of India’s most celebrated textile traditions.

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Designed using the meenakari Jamdani technique, the saree features a rich blend of tribal motifs, figurative storytelling and symbolic elements. The pallu unfolds like a visual tale, adorned with ceremonial scenes, human figures, animals and lush foliage, all crafted with remarkable detail.

Each motif appears almost painted, yet is painstakingly woven by hand, reflecting unmatched precision. Adding to its cultural depth are the signature fish motifs along the borders, symbols of prosperity and good fortune in Indian tradition. The body of the saree balances soft pastel stripes with intricate patterns, creating a harmonious blend of subtlety and richness.

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Nita Ambani was interviewed exclusively by TIME's CEO, Jessica Sibley, during the Summit for an intimate Leadership Lens conversation on April 22. Showcasing Indian pride, she quoted during the interview, "The world doesn’t need more hard power. It needs soft power. And that’s what India represents.”

By choosing this heirloom-worthy piece, Nita Ambani not only made a powerful fashion statement but also highlighted India’s rich handloom heritage on an international platform.