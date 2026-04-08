Nita Ambani Visits Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati In Exquisite Rani Pink Suit Before Mumbai Indians Match |

Nita Ambani was recently spotted at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, just hours before the Indian Premier League clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals on April 7. The Reliance Foundation chairperson was accompanied by her mother, Purnima Dalal, as she sought divine blessings ahead of the high-stakes match.

Visuals circulating online captured Nita Ambani arriving at the temple with her security entourage, greeting devotees, and interacting warmly with the priests. She was seen participating in rituals, offering prayers to the goddess and engaging in conversations with the temple authorities and children during the visit.

Known for her love for traditional sarees, Nita opted for a graceful ethnic suit for the occasion. She donned a striking rani pink kurta with a modest neckline and a relaxed silhouette, paired with matching straight-fit pants featuring intricate gold brocade detailing along the hem. Completing the look was a sheer organza silk dupatta, delicately embroidered with gold threadwork and ornate borders, adding a touch of regal elegance.

Her accessories were equally refined, with dainty yet statement-making diamond jewellery, including elegant earrings and a standout cocktail ring, perfectly complementing her traditional attire.

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The visit came ahead of the Mumbai Indians' 3rd IPL fixture against the Rajasthan Royals. Recently, at the star-studded Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai, she turned heads not just with her look but also with the story behind it. Rewearing a saree previously seen on her daughter Isha Ambani, she brought heirloom fashion back into focus with some rare accessories that were hard to miss.