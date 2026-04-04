Nita Ambani's Sweet Gesture For Tendulkar's 'Bahu', Dhurandhar Star Dance To Shankar Mahadevan & Shreya Ghoshal; WATCH Unseen Moments From NMACC Bash | Instagram @drneelam_mrsindiainternational | filmymantramedia | nmacc.india

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in BKC, Mumbai, turned into a gala night yesterday, on April 3, as several Bollywood stars and celebrities graced the venue for its 3-year celebration. The event was graced by Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, along with celebrities like AR Rehman, Sachin Tendulkar and his family.

The 3-year bash saw unexpected moments that are now going viral on the Internet. Salman Khan, who usually skips such grand parties, was seen in a never-before-seen avatar as he took centre stage around the venue. In an inside video that surfaced on social media, it seems like the superstar is giving streaming audiences a glimpse of the venue, while he was also captured praising the initiative by the Ambani family.

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh turned heads with his presence at the grand celebration. In one of the viral videos on social media, the actor can be seen dancing his heart out to the live performances by veteran singers on stage. Ranveer truly brought the high energy to the party that he is known for.

The event saw live performances by singers Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa. Rajasthani folk icon Mame Khan, Gujarat’s celebrated duo Osman & Aamir Mir, and percussion prodigy Ojas Adhiya also performed at the event.

Among all the star-studded celebrities and the viral videos, one moment that caught netizens' attention was when Nita Ambani welcomed her close family friends, Sachin Tendulkar and his family. In a heartwarming moment, Nita Ambani can be seen pampering her newly welcomed daughter-in-law in the Tendulkar family, Saaniya Chandhok.

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