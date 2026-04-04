Nanand-Bhabhi Sara Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Twins In Embellished Palazzo At Ambani's NMACC's 3rd Anniversary Bash | Instagram @viralbhayani

The third anniversary celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) turned into a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities gracing the pink carpet in style. Held in Bandra-Kurla Complex on April 3, the glamorous evening saw the presence of stars like Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday.

Among the many standout appearances, it was the elegant twinning moment of Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok that caught everyone’s attention. The nanand-bhabhi duo coordinated their looks in embellished palazzo sets, serving a perfect blend of festive glamour and understated sophistication.

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Sara & Saaniya's Twinning Moment:

Sara opted for a soft pastel green outfit featuring a cropped kurta adorned with delicate silver embroidery. She paired it with flowy palazzo pants in the same hue, creating a graceful silhouette that felt both modern and traditional.

Saaniya, complementing Sara’s look, chose a similar ensemble in a muted lime-yellow shade. Her outfit stood out with intricate mirror work and sequin detailing, adding a touch of sparkle to the coordinated look. She elevated the outfit with a statement diamond choker, bringing in a hint of regal elegance.

Joining them were cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. Sachin kept it classic in a dark bandhgala-style outfit paired with crisp white trousers, while Anjali exuded timeless charm in a black kurta set featuring vibrant floral embroidery and a contrasting red dupatta.

The family appearance comes at a time when Arjun Tendulkar is busy with his IPL commitments, currently playing for Lucknow Super Giants.