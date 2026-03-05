Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Pink Marmalade Saree By Manish Malhotra At Arjun & Saaniya's Wedding

Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Pink Marmalade Saree By Manish Malhotra At Brother Arjun & Saaniya's Wedding | Instagram @pallav_paliwal

Sara Tendulkar walks in custom made pink Marmalade saree by Manish Malhotra in her brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding today, on March 5, in Mumbai with Saaniya Chandhok. The couple got hitched in a grand ceremonial wedding in the presence of several celebrities from sports, entertainment and other sectors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sara Tendulkar looked elegant at her brother’s wedding in a soft pink “Marmalade” saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree featured delicate gold embroidery and intricate sequin work along the borders, giving it a regal yet graceful appeal.

She paired the drape with a statement diamond choker, matching earrings, and a maang tikka, while her soft glam makeup and sleek ponytail perfectly complemented the traditional bridal-festive look.