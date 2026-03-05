Dulhe Ki Behen Sara Tendulkar With Her Bhabhi Saaniya Chandhok Whom She Lovingly Calls Her 'Plus One Forever' | In Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 05, 2026
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar got married to his long term girlfriend Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.
Ever since the Tendulkar family and their newly added member, daughter-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok have been in the buzz, her bond with Arjun's sister Sara has turned heads.
Sara Tendulkar have posted a lot of pictoral moments with Saaniya Chandhok on several occasions.
In a video posted by Sara, the duo can be seen playing with pet dogs and sharing their love towards theh furry friends.
In one of her important life moments when Sara announced her first new home, Saaniya was also captured alongside her, now sister-in-law and forever best friend.
Saaniya also accompanied Sara to her first Wimbledon, posing alongside her in chic fit.
While 'dulhe ki behen' Sara already cherishes her bond with her 'bhabhi' Saaniya, she also calls her a 'plus one forever.'