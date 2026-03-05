Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Unseen Moments From Grand Wedding Festivities In Mumbai; Sara's Dance To Sachin's Speech |

Arjun Tendulkar is set to tie the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Saaniya Chandhok, reportedly on March 5. The wedding festivities began earlier on March 3, with grand celebrations in Mumbai in the presence of family, friends and loved ones from across the cricketing, political and business sectors. The couple, Arjun and Saaniya, walked in elegant traditional attire for the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Here are some of the unseen moments from the wedding festivities held in Mumbai:

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was spotted posing with his family, including his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, and wife, Anjali Tendulkar. Groom-to-be Arjun & Bride-to-be Saaniya also posed in their shiny outfits for the sangeet evening.

Earlier, the Tendulkar family hosted a ceremonial pooja in Jamnagar in association with the Ambani family. The event marked the beginning of the couple’s wedding festivities, drawing close friends, family, and some of the most influential names in the country.

The venue was abuzz with excitement as members of the Ambani family, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Shloka Ambani, and Anant and Radhika Ambani, joined the festivities. The gathering was not just a celebration of love but also of long-standing friendships and cherished bonds between the Tendulkars and the Ambanis.

Ahead of their March 5 wedding in Jamnagar, videos from Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok’s, intimate bridal shower also surfaced online. The celebration saw the presence of Sachin Tendulkar and family, with a heartfelt montage titled “A toast to Saaniya” showcasing the couple’s journey.

