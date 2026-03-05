'Nazar Na Lage!': Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok's Colour Coordinated Dreamy Red Wedding Ensembles By Manish Malhotra Steal The Show | Instagram @manav.manglani

Newlyweds Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok painted the town red as they walked to pose for paps after tying the knot in a grand ceremonial wedding at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel on March 5. The couple was spotted wearing red Indian traditional attires which was custom-made by Manish Malhotra.

For their wedding celebrations, newlyweds Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok embraced regal Indian couture in ensembles designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Arjun looked royal in a deep red sherwani heavily embroidered with intricate gold zari and floral motifs, creating a rich, opulent texture throughout the ensemble. The long sherwani featured structured tailoring and ornate detailing along the borders, paired with a matching red kurta underneath and classic ivory churidar trousers.

Saaniya complemented him beautifully in a stunning red saree adorned with delicate gold embroidery and intricate sequin work that added a soft shimmer to the drape. She paired it with a heavily embellished blouse featuring fine threadwork and bead detailing, while the ornate border of the saree enhanced its bridal grandeur.

Completing the look, she styled her hair in soft waves and accessorised with statement bridal jewellery, including a choker necklace, matching earrings, bangles, and a maang tikka, adding a traditional yet glamorous finish to her wedding ensemble.

The wedding ceremony took place at Mumbai's St Regis and was attended by cricketers, including Mahindra Singh and Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj and Hazel Keech Singh, among others.

Akash and Shloka Ambani were present along with Nita and Mukesh Ambani. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan made a red carpet appearance together. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also joined the wedding function. Jaya ji was spotted wearing an ivory saree while Big B kept it classic in traditional attire with a shawl wrapped around him.