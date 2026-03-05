Vijay Deverakonda Dons Watch Worth Just ₹5 Lakh At Grand Wedding Reception In Hyderabad- Know Details | Instagram @insanelyluxuriousindians

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna turned heads with their glamorous wedding reception hosted in Hyderabad, yesterday on March 4. The evening featured several stars from across the Indian cinema and especially from the South Indian film industry. The couple once again captivated social media feeds with their alluring looks at the reception.

As Rashmika & Vijay posed for the paparazzi, and the clip went viral on the Internet, what caught netizens' attention was not just their classic traditional looks but the watch that Vijay was wearing to complement his look.

Vijay's ₹5 Lakh Watch:

Instead of opting for a bold or oversized timepiece, the actor chose a classic dress watch that reflected subtle sophistication. Vijay was spotted wearing the iconic 'Tank Must de Cartier' from the luxury brand Cartier, reportedly priced at around ₹5 lakh.

The Tank Must de Cartier is widely regarded as one of the most timeless dress watches ever created. First introduced in 1917, the rectangular design was inspired by the shape of military tanks seen during World War I, making it a historic icon in watchmaking.

The timepiece features a classic silvered dial, elegant blued-steel sword-shaped hands, and the signature sapphire cabochon crown, design elements that embody quiet luxury and refined craftsmanship.

Star-Studded Evening:

The wedding reception in Hyderabad was attended by many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities like Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta and others. The inside pictures and videos of the reception have gone viral on social media.

