WATCH: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Perform Griha Pravesh, Satyanarayana Puja At New Home In Telangana

Superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared heartwarming moments from their Griha Pravesh ceremony and Shree Satyanarayan Puja at their new home in Telangana after getting married on February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur.

On Monday, February 2, the couple performed their gruhapravesam (house-entering ceremony) and Satyanarayana Vratam Puja at their new home in Thummanapeta, Telangana.

In a viral video, villagers from Thummanapeta are seen welcoming the newlyweds. Rashmika's sister, Shiman Mandanna and Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the couple during the grand welcome.

The couple opted for traditional Indian attire as Rashmika was seen wearing a classic cream-coloured saree, which featured red and golden Zari work. Vijay Deverakonda complimented his wife in a cream-coloured kurta.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Latest Commercial:

The internet is buzzing after the first commercial featuring newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online. Just days after their wedding celebrations, the couple’s on-screen chemistry in the latest campaign has quickly gone viral, delighting fans across social media.

In the advertisement for Manyavar Mohey, Rashmika is seen in a striking red bridal lehenga reportedly worth ₹50,000, exuding traditional elegance. Vijay complements her look in a cream sherwani, keeping his style understated yet sophisticated. Their effortless comfort and natural camaraderie in the shoot have become a major talking point among fans.

The couple reportedly tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and loved ones. The wedding was said to follow both Telugu and Kodava traditions.

