MS Dhoni-Sakshi, Akash-Shloka Ambani & Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan: Best Dressed Couples At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a private yet grand wedding today, on March 5, in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony is being attended by several celebrities from the cricketing, political & business worlds. From MS Dhoni & his wife to Akash & Shloka Ambani, here are the best-dressed couples from the grand wedding function at the Tendulkars'.
Mr. & Mrs. Dhoni:
Former Team India captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, graced the event with alluring smiles and coordinated cream-colored ensembles.
Akash & Shloka Ambani
Akash & Shloka Ambani were seen in elegant traditional ensembles that perfectly complemented each other. Radhika opted for a heavily embroidered lehenga set featuring a pastel-toned skirt, a matching blouse, and a delicately embellished cape-style jacket layered over it.
Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan
Veteran actors Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan also joined the wedding function. Jaya ji was spotted wearing an ivory saree while Big B kept it classic in traditional attire with a shawl wrapped around him.
Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech
Abhishek & Aishwarya Bachchan
Suresh Raina & Priyanka Chaudhary
Mukesh & Nita Ambani
