MS Dhoni-Sakshi, Akash-Shloka Ambani & Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan: Best Dressed Couples At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a private yet grand wedding today, on March 5, in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony is being attended by several celebrities from the cricketing, political & business worlds. From MS Dhoni & his wife to Akash & Shloka Ambani, here are the best-dressed couples from the grand wedding function at the Tendulkars'.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a private yet grand wedding today, on March 5, in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony is being attended by several celebrities from the cricketing, political & business worlds. From MS Dhoni & his wife to Akash & Shloka Ambani, here are the best-dressed couples from the grand wedding function at the Tendulkars'.

Mr. & Mrs. Dhoni:

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, graced the event with alluring smiles and coordinated cream-colored ensembles.

Akash & Shloka Ambani

Akash & Shloka Ambani were seen in elegant traditional ensembles that perfectly complemented each other. Radhika opted for a heavily embroidered lehenga set featuring a pastel-toned skirt, a matching blouse, and a delicately embellished cape-style jacket layered over it.

Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan

Veteran actors Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan also joined the wedding function. Jaya ji was spotted wearing an ivory saree while Big B kept it classic in traditional attire with a shawl wrapped around him.

Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech

Abhishek & Aishwarya Bachchan

Suresh Raina & Priyanka Chaudhary

Mukesh & Nita Ambani

