Nita Ambani Stuns In Timeless Silk Saree As She Receives KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 | X @ANI

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was honoured with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at a special ceremony. The award was presented by Nobel laureate Mohan Munasinghe in the presence of Achyuta Samanta, recognising Ambani’s impactful contributions towards humanitarian efforts and community development.

For the occasion, Nita Ambani chose a look that reflected understated elegance. She wore a deep maroon silk saree adorned with delicate beige block patterns inspired by nature, paired with a contrasting green border that added a subtle pop of colour. The saree was styled with a matching blouse featuring green accents, while her neatly draped pallu and structured pleats completed the refined ensemble.

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Keeping her accessories minimal yet impactful, she opted for ruby and diamond earrings, a statement ring, green bangles and a gold beaded necklace. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun adorned with flowers, and she finished the look with soft, natural makeup, enhancing her signature graceful aesthetic.

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The recognition celebrates not just her leadership but also her continued commitment to social change. Her work through the Reliance Foundation has significantly improved lives, particularly in rural and underserved regions across India.