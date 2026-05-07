Ananya Birla Emerges Among Top Met Gala 2026 Stars Alongside BLACKPINK & Kardashians; Earns Highest Media Value | REPORT |

Ananya Birla has emerged as one of the biggest breakout names from the Met Gala 2026, earning global attention for her striking couture appearance and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

The Indian entrepreneur and artist surprised fashion watchers with her dramatic and artistic ensemble by Robert Wun, instantly becoming one of the most discussed Indian attendees at the prestigious event. While global stars like the Kardashian family sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, along with BLACKPINK members Lisa (BLACKPINK) and Jisoo (BLACKPINK), dominated online conversations, Ananya managed to carve out a major space for herself on the global fashion charts.

According to data shared by Lefty.io and a report by NSS magazine, Ananya Birla ranked among the top celebrities with the highest Earned Media Value (EMV) generated from the event. She secured the seventh position in the global top 10 list, making her one of the most impactful fashion personalities of the night.

The ranking was led by Lisa (BLACKPINK), followed by Kylie Jenner and Jisoo (BLACKPINK). Other names in the list included Georgina Rodríguez, Sabrina Carpenter, Hailey Bieber, followed by Ananya Birla. The remaining spots featured Karina, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Interestingly, the designer label Robert Wun also emerged as one of the most talked-about fashion brands of the evening. Apart from Ananya Birla, celebrities including Lisa (BLACKPINK), Naomi Osaka and Beyoncé were also seen wearing creations by the designer.'

Ananya Birla made a striking debut at the Met Gala 2026 in a sculptural black outfit by Robert Wun, paired with a face-covering metallic mask by Subodh Gupta. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her avant-garde look sparked massive online praise, with netizens calling her “the art piece.”

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