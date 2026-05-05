Ananya Birla Turns Into 'Bronze Woman' For Met Gala After Party Look; Netizens Call Her 'Winner' | Instagram @rheakapoor

After making a striking debut on the red carpet, Ananya Birla continued her fashion streak at the Met Gala after party, this time transforming into what many are calling the “Bronze Woman.” Her second look of the night, revealed by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, quickly grabbed attention online, with netizens praising her bold and artistic approach.

Titled “The Bronze Woman – The Aftermath I,” Ananya’s after-party ensemble featured a couture creation by Ashi Studio. The outfit shimmered with custom jewels, including yellow diamonds and a standout cognac diamond embedded in the bodice, giving the look a molten, sculptural effect. The metallic tones and intricate detailing made her appear like a living bronze statue, perfectly aligning with the artistic spirit of the evening.

She accessorised the look with bespoke pieces by Raniek Jewels, adding a rich, opulent touch to the already statement-making outfit. The look was unveiled as she attended the exclusive Cartier Met after-party in New York, further cementing her presence as one of the standout attendees of the night.

Earlier, for her red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2026, Ananya embraced the theme “Fashion Is Art” in a dramatic all-black couture ensemble by Robert Wun. The outfit featured a sharply tailored jacket with a bold peplum silhouette, paired with a sweeping pleated skirt that created a sculptural, architectural form.

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However, the most talked-about element of her look was a striking metallic mask designed by Subodh Gupta. Crafted in stainless steel, the mask completely concealed her face, transforming her into a moving art installation and sparking widespread conversation across fashion circles.

From a mysterious, masked debut to a glowing bronze after-party avatar, Ananya Birla delivered a two-part fashion narrative that blurred the lines between couture and contemporary art.