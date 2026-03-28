RCB's Ladyluck Ananya Birla Dons ₹2.25 Cr Watch; A Look At Billionaire's Stunning Looks

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 28, 2026
Billionaire Ananya Birla is making headlines as the Aditya Birla Group has taken over the IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Ananya Birla who is sister of the Aryaman Birla and is also heavily involved in the leadership role, making her new sensation of the team.
Ananya Birla spotted wearing ultra-luxurious ₹2.25 Cr AP Royal Oak Iced Out Watch.
Instagram @Insanely Luxurious Indians
In another outings recently for RCB, she was spotted wearing ₹55 Lakh Rolex Day-Date watch.
Instagram @Insanely Luxurious Indians
Ananya has always been in the buzz for her bold and stunning fashion looks and photoshoots on social media.
Ananya's Diwali party look last year caught netizens attention as she wore pearl ensemble by Manish Malhotra at his diwali party which featured a corset style top, long skirt, paired with a jacket.
Ananya Birla wore this intricately designed saree during the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant. Her look stood out among many for the way she carried the saree effortlessly.
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