Don't Get Into This Jhanjhat: RCB Sensation Ananya Birla's Grandmother's Advice On Her Marriage | WATCH

Don't Get Into This Jhanjhat: RCB's New Owner, Ananya Birla's Grandmother Gives Advice On Her Marriage | WATCH |

Ananya Birla is once again in the spotlight amid the ongoing buzz around Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026. While her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla has been named chairman, bringing the Birla family into cricket headlines, Ananya continues to attract attention for her growing public presence.

Daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya has carved her own path as an entrepreneur and investor, building an identity beyond her family’s legacy.

Amid all the buzz, a light-hearted and candid moment featuring her and her grandmother, Rajashree Birla has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Ananya is seen asking her grandmother for advice on marriage, sparking an endearing conversation.

Responding with warmth and simplicity, Rajashree Birla said, “If you are happy this way, toh aise hi rehne do. Most important is to be happy and productive.” She also added a humorous touch, advising, “If you want to get married you can, otherwise don’t get into this jhanjhat.”

The heartfelt exchange has resonated with many online, with users appreciating the refreshing and progressive perspective on personal choices and happiness.

Ananya Birla's RCB Leadership:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru was bought by a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, with additional involvement from companies like Blackstone and Bolt Ventures.

While Ananya Birla is heavily involved in the leadership role, her brother, Aryaman Birla will be the new chairman of the franchise. Following the acquisition, Ananya has seen a surge in popularity on social media, with her followers increasing significantly