Who Is Aryaman Birla? Ex-IPL Player Appointed RCB Chairman After Historic ₹16,706 Crore Takeover By Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium

Aryaman Birla/Instagram

Aryaman Birla, once a budding cricketer and part of the Rajasthan Royals setup, has re-emerged in the spotlight, this time as a key figure in cricket administration and business. The son of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aryaman’s journey reflects a unique blend of sport, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Early Life and Cricket Career

Aryaman Birla made his mark as a left-handed batsman representing Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. He showed promise early on, even scoring an unbeaten century in the Ranji Trophy that helped his team secure a draw in a crucial match.

His performances earned him a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 auction for ₹30 lakh. He spent two seasons with the franchise but did not get extensive opportunities to establish himself at the top level. Despite flashes of talent, Aryaman stepped away from professional cricket in 2019, taking an indefinite break from the sport at just 22 years old.

Transition to Business and Leadership

After leaving cricket, Aryaman shifted focus to business within the Aditya Birla Group. He founded Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality and later led Aditya Birla Ventures, the group’s venture capital arm investing in startups across sectors.

His rise within the conglomerate has been swift. Aryaman has joined the boards of major group companies such as Hindalco Industries and Grasim Industries, and is part of the group’s top decision-making body.

Return to Cricket: In a New Role

A consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) on Tuesday acquired 100 percent equity stake in IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a whopping USD 1.78 billion (approximately Rs 16,706 crore) from its current owner the United Spirits Limited.

A New Chapter

Aryaman Birla’s journey, from a young cricketer to a corporate leader and now a cricket administrator, illustrates a full-circle moment. While his playing career was brief, his growing influence in the business and sports ecosystem suggests he could play a major role in shaping the future of IPL franchises.