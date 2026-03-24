RCB Sale: Aditya Birla Group, Times Of India-Led Consortium Buy IPL 2025 Champions For Record ₹16,706 Crore

A consortium has bought RCB for a whopping 16,706 crore. | File Pic

After Rajasthan Royals, RCB has now found new owners. In a record ₹16,706 Crore purchase, a consortium of Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and private equity firm Blackstone have completed the purchase. The sale includes both men's and women's team, who are both reigning champions in IPL and WPL.

As per Cricbuzz, the purchase was completed for $1.78 billion. Under the revised ownership setup, Aryaman Vikram Birla of the Aditya Birla Group will take on the role of chairman, while Satyan Gajwani from The Times of India Group will serve as vice chairman. The consortium also includes David Blitzer, founder of Bolt Ventures, and Viral Patel, CEO of BXPE.

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