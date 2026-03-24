Ex-IPL Player Appointed RCB Chairman After Historic ₹16,706 Crore Takeover By Aditya Birla Group-Led Consortium

A consortium of Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and private equity firm Blackstone have completed a record ₹16,706 crore takeover of IPL 2025 champions RCB. As part of the new consortium, Aryaman Vikram Birla will be the chairman of the franchise. Birla, famously featured in the IPL previously and was picked by RR in the IPL auction.

As per Cricbuzz, the purchase was completed for $1.78 billion. Under the revised ownership setup, Aryaman Vikram Birla of the Aditya Birla Group will take on the role of chairman, while Satyan Gajwani from The Times of India Group will serve as vice chairman. The consortium also includes David Blitzer, founder of Bolt Ventures, and Viral Patel, CEO of BXPE.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aryaman Birla was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the IPL 2018 season as a 21-year-old youngster. A left-handed batter and the son of the billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, he left his hometown Mumbai as a 17-year old to pursue a career in cricket.

Birla played 9 first class matches for Madhya Pradesh, scoring 414 runs with 1 century and 1 half-century. The 28-year-old however took an indefinite sabbatical from cricket in 2019. Birla had then said that he was quitting due to 'severe anxiety' related to the pressures of cricket.