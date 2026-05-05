'One Of The Best Dressed' Natasha Poonawalla Stuns At Met Gala 2026 In Sculpted Orchid By Marc Quinn | X @FASHI0NW0RE \ @Getty Images

Natasha Poonawalla once again proved why she’s a Met Gala favourite, turning heads at the Met Gala 2026 with a bold, art-meets-fashion ensemble that many are calling one of the best looks of the night.

For this year’s gala, she wore a striking sculptural piece titled Orchid Pectoral, created by renowned British artist Marc Quinn. Crafted in white high-tech gessoed lightweight resin, the piece sat dramatically on her chest, with orchid petals blooming both in front and behind her, evoking the feel of ceremonial armour while blurring the line between wearable art and sculpture.

GOOD: Natasha Poonawalla in a Manish Anora sculpture and Dolce & Gabbana gown



One of my best dressed. An orchid is perfect, it’s a symbol of luxury, elegance, & rarity.



The gown has sculptural installation too, showing the art of the intertwining of the human form & design. https://t.co/5PTlwbtLXr pic.twitter.com/g67NR4dS0Y — HIGH FASHION H00KER (@FASHI0NWH0RE) May 5, 2026

Reflecting on the collaboration, Natasha shared, “I remember visiting Marc Quinn in his studio and being completely struck by the scale of his sculptures, so commanding, so unapologetically present. And at that moment, I found myself wondering: why can’t something like this be worn?”

Balancing the strong sculptural element, she paired it with a fluid white couture gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The gown added softness and movement, trailing effortlessly behind her and creating a striking contrast to the structured orchid piece.

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She completed the look with statement diamond earrings and a crystal ring from Outhouse Jewellery. Her beauty look remained elegant and understated, featuring a nude base and defined brown eyes by Savleen Manchanda, while hairstylist Mike Desir styled her hair into a high puff bun, keeping the focus firmly on the dramatic ensemble.

Adding depth to the creation, Marc Quinn explained, “I see the Orchid Pectoral as a piece of fashion inspired by my artwork. In this iteration, it only exists with its meaning activated when Natasha wears it, rather than as a sculpture in its own right.”

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With this high-fashion appearance, Natasha Poonawalla didn’t just attend the Met Gala, she transformed it into a living canvas, redefining the boundaries of fashion and art.