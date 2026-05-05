Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Recreates Kylie Jenner's Iconic Bathroom Selfie At MET GALA 2026 With BLACKPINK Stars |

Indian model Bhavita Mandava is buzzing on the internet as she just made her first appearance at the fashion industry's biggest night, the Met Gala 2026. Bhavita continues to grab the spotlight not just for her debut at the event but after recreating a Kylie Jenner iconic Met Gala bathroom selfie with a room full of stunners, along with her.

In the now-viral mirror selfie, Bhavitha takes centre frame, surrounded by an international lineup of stars. The picture features Ayo Edebiri, Awar Odhiang, and members of global K-pop group BLACKPINK—Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo—along with singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams.

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The candid moment instantly reminded fans of Jenner’s legendary 2017 bathroom selfie, which featured a star-studded lineup including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Brie Larson, Lily Aldridge and Paris Jackson.

Kylie Jenner's Iconic Met Gala Bathroom Selfie (2017) |

Bhavitha’s recreation adds a fresh, global twist to the iconic moment, blending India, Hollywood and K-pop energy into one frame. With her confident presence at the centre and the playful vibe of the group, the image has quickly gone viral, proving that Met Gala moments aren’t just made on the red carpet, but also behind the scenes.

Bhavita's Casual Appearance At MET GALA Raises Eyebrows

Walking the iconic steps alongside Canadian model Awar Odhiang, Bhavitha took a surprisingly laid-back route for the red carpet. Representing Chanel, she wore a look inspired by her debut runway moment, featuring a relaxed denim paired with a sheer, full-sleeved top layered over a white tank. While some appreciated the reference, most felt the look didn’t live up to the grandeur of the Met.

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