Shloka Ambani's Sister Debuts At Met Gala 2026 Alongside Isha; Stuns In Craft-Heavy Glittery Ensemble | Instagram @dmjatia

The Met Gala 2026 witnessed a striking new debut this year as Diya Mehta Jatia, sister of Shloka Mehta, stepped onto the iconic red carpet alongside Isha Ambani. The fashion consultant and stylist turned heads with a deeply rooted, craft-forward ensemble that celebrated Indian heritage on a global stage.

Dressed by designer Mayyur Girotra, Diya’s look was a powerful blend of traditional techniques and modern couture. Her outfit brought together two distinct Indian crafts, Shola from Bengal and Kanjeevaram weaving from Tamil Nadu, creating a piece that was both visually stunning and culturally significant.

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The base of the ensemble was a gold and silver Kanjeevaram saree, woven in Kanchipuram. Its metallic sheen provided a strong, structured foundation, balancing the intricate layers built over it. The highlight, however, was the use of Sholapith, an endangered craft traditionally seen in Bengali wedding headgear like topor and mukut.

Each element of the ivory-toned Shola work was meticulously hand-carved by master artisans, including renowned craftsman Pintu Molla. The delicate pieces were then assembled into three-dimensional structures, layered carefully to create volume and texture. The result was a fine, filigree-like sheath that felt both sculptural and ethereal.

What made the ensemble stand out was not just its design, but the labour and time behind it. The process spanned several weeks, with every detail crafted by hand, transforming the outfit into a true work of art rather than mere fashion.

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