Radhika Ambani's Elegant Custom Off-Shoulder Ensemble With Swadesh Weaves | Instgram @RheaKapoor

Radhika Ambani once again proved why she is becoming one of India’s most-watched fashion personalities on the global stage. Making a graceful appearance at the historic Venice Biennale event, Radhika turned heads in a dreamy custom-made ensemble that beautifully blended international couture with Indian craftsmanship.

For the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, marking India’s return to the prestigious cultural event after seven years, Radhika chose a stunning off-shoulder gown designed by renowned luxury label Erdem in collaboration with Swadesh for the intricate Indian weaves incorporated into the look.

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Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, the outfit exuded timeless sophistication with a contemporary artistic edge. The ivory-toned ensemble featured a structured off-shoulder silhouette with dramatic draped detailing around the bodice, creating a regal corset-inspired look. The fabric carried delicate woven floral motifs that added texture and richness to the understated palette.

One of the standout features of the ensemble was its long flowing veil-like extension that elevated the look with old-world elegance and couture drama. The dress seamlessly balanced modern tailoring with heritage-inspired craftsmanship, making it perfect for an international art and culture platform like the Venice Biennale.

Radhika kept her styling refined and minimal, allowing the ensemble to remain the focal point. She paired the look with statement gold earrings and soft glamorous makeup featuring radiant skin, nude lips and softly defined eyes. Her hair was styled in voluminous side-parted waves, adding effortless sophistication to the appearance.

India's comeback at the Venice Biennale:

The Ambani family’s presence at the Venice Biennale has also drawn significant attention, with their participation highlighting India’s growing influence in global art, culture and fashion spaces. India’s return to the Biennale after seven years made the event especially historic and Radhika’s ensemble subtly celebrated Indian craftsmanship on an international stage.