Charcha Time: Should Wimbledon Move Beyond White?

Pic: Atptour

Every summer, as the world's best tennis players step onto Wimbledon's immaculate grass courts, one tradition stands out as much as the strawberries and cream or the Royal Box: almost everything they wear must be white, a dress code first formalised in 1963. More than a dress code, it has become one of the Championships' defining traditions.

Every Grand Slam has its own identity. The Australian Open thrives on vibrant colours, Roland Garros celebrates clay-court grit, and the US Open embraces spectacle. However, Wimbledon’s all-white dress code is a tradition that has survived generations of champions, fashion revolutions and changing attitudes in sport. Yet today, as athletes champion individuality, wellbeing and self-expression like never before, this dressing finds itself under the spotlight.

The question has resurfaced: should Wimbledon finally change its famous all-white rule?

Sahil Salathia, Avid Tennis Fan & Actor

Sahil Salathia |

I love the tradition, but I think Wimbledon can evolve without losing its identity. Allowing subtle colours or giving players a little more freedom wouldn't diminish the prestige of the tournament. Tennis today is as much about personality as performance, and the other Grand Slams embrace that. Wimbledon has already shown it can modernise where it matters, so a measured update to the dress code wouldn't feel out of place.

Nien Siao, Dean at JS Institute of Design

The brilliance of Wimbledon's dress code lies in its paradox. Imposing an uncompromising absence of colour forces designers to communicate through silhouette, texture, proportion, and construction details alone. From engineered mesh to archival styling reimagined for athleticism, every detail conforms to the white mandate. Naomi Osaka's sculptural white kimono-inspired look exemplifies this beautifully - transforming a deeply rooted cultural silhouette into a personal identity, albeit in pristine white within Wimbledon's rules.

Zoyebb Khan, Tennis Enthusiast & Content Creator

Zoyebb Khan | JAGDISHJL

If Wimbledon ever abandoned the all-white rule, it would lose a part of its soul, I feel. It’s one of the biggest reasons the tournament has such a distinct identity. In a time when almost every tournament is filled with bold colours, sponsor branding, and visual noise, Wimbledon has stayed true to what makes it unique. The all-white dress code gives it a timeless elegance that’s hard to replicate. It’s also so easy on the eyes. Everything feels clean, classic, and understated, allowing the focus to stay on the tennis. Not every tradition needs to change, and this is one I’d love to see preserved for generations to come.

Sachin Sharma, HOD Fashion Design, IMS DIA

Sachin Sharma |

Colour often receives the applause, but craftsmanship deserves the standing ovation. Wimbledon's all-white rule is fashion's purest discipline. Remove colour, and you strip away the easiest distraction. What remains is the true language of design, where silhouette, proportion, texture, construction, and impeccable tailoring must justify themselves.

Aman Vohra, Sports Enthusiast & Luxury Content Creator

Aman Vohra |

I honestly think Wimbledon’s all-white dress code should stay. It is part of what makes Wimbledon feel so unique. The moment you see players in white on those iconic grass courts, you know exactly which tournament you are watching. That image is timeless, and not every tradition needs reinventing. While sport and fashion continue to evolve, not every tradition needs reinventing. In fact, the dress code has encouraged creativity, with players and designers finding new ways to innovate through tailoring, fabrics and silhouettes rather than colour. For me, it is a reminder that not everything has to evolve to stay relevant. Some things become iconic because they stay consistent. Wimbledon’s all-white dress code is one of those traditions, and I hope it stays that way for many more years. Its simplicity, elegance and history are exactly what make the tournament feel unforgettable every summer.

Ramona, Former VJ & Sports Enthusiast

Ramona, Former VJ & Sports Enthusiast |

To me, the all-white dress code is definitely synonymous with Wimbledon's identity. Ever since I was a little girl watching, tennis was all whites. There’s a certain elegance and luxury element to not having brand logos slapping your eyes, and the focus stays on the ball (which wasn’t always yellow!). I love that each tournament has its own identity. All whites on the green with strawberries and cream are a Wimbledon trademark.

Shruti Shah. Founder - House of Shursha

“Wimbledon’s all-white dress code is one of the few traditions in sport that has remained instantly recognisable across generations, and that legacy deserves to be preserved. White is timeless - it shifts the focus from trends to precision, discipline, and design. Rather than replacing the rule, we see it as an opportunity for creativity through silhouettes, textures, tailoring, and intricate detailing. Fashion is not only about colour; it is about how a garment tells a story. As a brand rooted in modern Indian craftsmanship, we admire traditions that evolve thoughtfully while retaining their identity. Wimbledon can continue embracing inclusivity and comfort without letting go of the iconic aesthetic that makes it truly unique.”

Shashank Sanghvi, Luxury Lifestyle & Travel Influencer

Shashank Sanghvi |

I actually feel Wimbledon’s all-white dress code is one of the things that makes this tournament such an iconic part of its legacy over the years. In a time where trends change so quickly, something is refreshing about holding on to traditions that still carry meaning. Not everything needs to be reinvented. Sometimes what feels timeless and authentic ends up becoming the real luxury, and I think Wimbledon has managed to preserve that beautifully.

Silky Nanda, Designer, Silky Nanda Studio

“I believe Wimbledon should preserve its all-white dress code. In an era where trends evolve rapidly, traditions like these give the tournament a distinct identity and timeless appeal. The challenge of designing within a single colour palette pushes creativity in tailoring, texture, and craftsmanship rather than relying on bold colours. Fashion doesn’t always need reinvention; sometimes, its greatest strength lies in honouring heritage while allowing subtle modern interpretations.”