Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Celebrates Return Home After Lock Upp 2 Exit, Shares Joyful Family VIDEO On Instagram | Instagram

Mumbai, July 4: Shresta Iyer, the sister of India cricketer Shreyas Iyer, has reacted to her elimination from Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa by sharing a cheerful video on social media. Taking to her official Instagram account, Shresta posted a clip from her home shortly after exiting the reality show.

Along with a glimpse of her elimination on television, the video also showed her dancing, celebrating with her family and spending time with her pet dog. She appeared to be in high spirits as she marked her return home.

Sharing the post, Shresta wrote, "Very happy to be back home right where I truly belong." The internet users reacted to the viral video and the video also garnered reactions from fans and friends with many welcoming her back home.

Shresta became the first contestant to be eliminated from Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. During the elimination episode, Jailer Farah Khan told her, "Although your journey on the show has come to an end, we hope that your journey of coming out of your brother's shadow has just commenced."

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Responding to the remark, Shresta said, "That shadow will also stay. Always. Because I'm proud of it." Farah then replied, "It shouldn't act like a shadow but a nurturing shade," to which Shresta added, "That shade will always be there, I will keep working hard."