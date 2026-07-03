Lock Upp First Elimination: Shresta Iyer Reportedly Evicted After Inmates Save Sufi Motiwala |

Five contestants are facing the risk of elimination in Netflix's Lock Upp. Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shresta Iyer, Riyaz Aly, and Madhuri Grover have all landed in the danger zone ahead of the upcoming Judgement Day. Amid the suspense, a new report has claimed that the show's first elimination has already been decided.

Lock Upp: Shresta Iyer Evicted?

According to Digital News Hub, Shresta Iyer has allegedly been evicted from Lock Upp. The report states that Shreya Kalra, Madhuri Grover, and Akanksha Chamola were declared safe, leaving Sufi Motiwala and Shresta in the bottom two. The host then reportedly asked the inmates to vote between the two contestants, with Sufi receiving more support than Shresta. As a result, Shresta is said to have become the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. However, neither Netflix nor the makers have officially confirmed the eviction, and viewers will have to wait until Judgement Day for the final verdict.

Who is Shresta Iyer?

Shresta Iyer is a professional dancer, choreographer, and digital content creator. While she is widely known as Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer's younger sister, she has carved a niche for herself through her dance videos and lifestyle content on social media. She recently made headlines after a light-hearted IPL reel went viral and sparked online backlash. She entered Netflix's Lock Upp with the aim of creating an identity beyond being recognised as the cricketer's sister.

Judgement Day awaits

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm IST. The much-awaited Judgement Day airs every Saturday, where hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, along with special appearances by Kangana Ranaut as the 'Queen', review the contestants' performances, address major controversies, announce the safe inmates, and reveal the contestant eliminated from the show.