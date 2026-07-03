Gaurav Khanna To Enter Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola's Divorce Announcement?

Gaurav Khanna To Enter Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola's Divorce Reveal? |

Akanksha Chamola has been making headlines ever since she announced her divorce from husband Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp. However, many viewers remain sceptical, questioning whether the separation is genuine or merely part of the reality show's drama. Amid the speculation, fresh reports suggest that Gaurav could be entering Netflix's Lock Upp. Will his appearance finally clear the air?

According to Telly Reporter, Gaurav is rumoured to join Lock Upp. The buzz gained momentum after Akanksha spoke about their separation during the show's premiere. However, neither the makers, the channel, nor Gaurav has confirmed the reports so far. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see if the estranged couple comes face-to-face on the show.

Meanwhile, several viewers are confused about whether Gaurav is set to enter Lock Upp or Alliance, as conflicting reports continue to circulate online.

Lock Upp Secures Top Spot On Netflix

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has become the breakout reality hit of the season, claiming the No. 1 spot on Netflix India within just two days of its premiere. Packed with explosive fights, shocking twists, emotional moments and unpredictable gameplay, the show has quickly become one of the biggest entertainment conversations online. Fans are sharing viral clips, debating contestant strategies and following every twist inside the Lock Upp.

Jailer Farah Khan said, "Number one in just two days? I love the sound of that! Honestly, the amount of love Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has received in such a short time has been unbelievable. It’s amazing to see people in India and across the world getting so invested in all the madness, mind games, drama and twists."

Lock Upp premiered on June 27, 2026, and streams exclusively on Netflix. New episodes are released every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm IST, while there are no new episodes on Thursdays and Fridays.