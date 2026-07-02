'Her Career's Fine': Shivangi Joshi's Team Hits Back At Shreya Kalra After 'Flop' Remark On Lock Upp

Shivangi Joshi's Team Hits Back At Shreya Kalra After 'Flop' Remark On Lock Upp |

A controversial remark made by Shreya Kalra on Netflix's Lock Upp has sparked a backlash. During a conversation on the reality show, Shreya claimed that television stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda were "flop" actors who had joined the show to allegedly revive their careers. While the comment quickly grabbed attention online, Shivangi's team has now responded with a subtle yet scathing note.

Taking to social media, Shivangi's team shared a video compilation showing the actress supporting Shreya during difficult moments inside the house, comforting her when other contestants had turned against her. The clip also highlighted instances where Shivangi spoke positively about Shreya despite the latter later making remarks about her.

Sharing the video, Shivangi's team penned a strongly worded note that read, "A little note, with all our love. Funny, isn't it. The one person our girl stood beside, unconditionally, when the entire house had turned against her, has now decided to speak about her. And of all things… her career? For a little footage, a little momentum?" The note further suggested that Shreya's comments stemmed from "insecurity" rather than gameplay.

The team also defended Shivangi's professional journey, writing, "And for the record, her career's fine, babe. Yours is the one that needs the footage. But go ahead… Chase the butterfly all you want. You'll never catch her."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia also came out in Shivangi's support. Reacting to Shreya's remarks, he wrote, "Shreya Kalra, did you just say 'Shivangi Joshi is a flop who's come to revive her career!' Tu hai kaun?? You will never be in the league of Shivangi." He added that while Shivangi has delivered several successful television shows, very few people know Shreya.

Rajiv didn't hold back, further writing, "Shivangi is classy, one thing you will never be! U can't even act or host! What are you even on about!" He also accused Shreya of having a "gutter mouth," claimed she constantly speaks "crap" about others, and warned her against comparing herself to Shivangi.

During a conversation with Madhuri Grover, Shreya Kalra took a dig at Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's careers, saying, "Main yahan apna career revive karne nahi aayi hoon. Jaise in logon ke shows flop ho gaye, toh reality show kar lo, audience wapas aa jayegi. Inka career khatam ho gaya hai." She then named the two actors and added, "Shivangi Joshi ka last show flop tha. Harshad Chopda ko bahar kaam nahi mil raha. Woh bahut arrogant hai. Isi liye uski shaadi bhi nahi hui... usse koi ladki shaadi nahi karegi."