'I Simply Love Her!': Uorfi Javed Reacts As Kangana Ranaut Brutally Roasts Ram Kapoor & Dheeraj Dhoopar In Lock Upp Promo

Uorfi Javed Reacts As Kangana Ranaut Brutally Roasts Ram Kapoor & Dheeraj Dhoopar In Lock Upp Promo |

The OG queen of Lock Upp is back! Kangana Ranaut's razor-sharp one-liners were something fans had been missing, and the latest promo proves why. The actress returns for the 'Judgement Day' episode, where she brutally roasts contestants Ram Kapoor and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Even Uorfi, who recently appeared on the show as a guest, couldn't stop herself from reacting to Kangana's savage comeback.

Resharing Netflix Lock Upp's promo, which read, "Kangana cooked every contestant in Lock Upp," Uorfi expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing, "I simply love her!!! Aate aate aate."

The promo begins with Kangana taking a dig at Dheeraj Dhoopar, saying, "Tum khud ko Shah Rukh Khan bol rahe ho, tumme to Shah Rukh Khan ka 'S' bhi nahi hai." She further adds, "Tumme main character energy hai hi nahi bilkul bhi. Side mein sideline hote ja rahe ho."

Kangana then turns her attention to Ram Kapoor, saying, "Ram, game ko seriously nahi lena tha. Agar aapko lagta hai ki you are too big for this jail, to phir aap aaye kyun? Apna ye fuhadpan dikhane ke liye?" Defending himself, Ram responds, "Jab wo waqt aayega, I will own my truth as well, aur better than anybody here." Kangana immediately shuts him down, saying, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."

As she makes her grand entry, Kangana asks hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, "Mujhe miss kiya aap logon ne?" Farah responds with a smile, "Miss use karte hain jise hum bhool jaate hain, aur aap bhoolne wali cheez bilkul nahi ho."

Kangana Ranaut is all set to return to Netflix's Lock Upp this Saturday (July 4) for the much-awaited Judgement Day episode, where she will join Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh to review the contestants' performances and announce the season's first eviction. This week's danger zone features Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Shrestha Iyer, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Grover, with one of them expected to bid goodbye to the show.

Lock Upp streams exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM IST. The Judgement Day episode, featuring Kangana Ranaut, will premiere on Saturday, July 4, at 8 PM IST.