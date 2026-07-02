'I Am So Comfortable Around Gays...': Dheeraj Dhoopar & Harshad Chopda's Conversation About Sexuality In Lock Upp Goes Viral - Watch Video

Dheeraj Dhoopar & Harshad Chopda Talk About Gays | X (Twitter)

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is surely getting interesting day by day. After Shreya Kalra claimed that Akanksha Chamola is bisexual, a video from a recent episode has now gone viral on social media, in which Dheeraj Dhoopar and Harshad Chopda are having a conversation about gay people.

In Wednesday's episode, an interesting anecdote was shared on screen inside the prison, which read, "Society ke judgement ke darr se, aaj bhi 70-90% log apni sexuality apne friends aur family se chhupa kar rakhte hain. Sexuality, personal identity ka hissa hai ya society ki debate ka subject?"

Soon, it sparked a conversation between the contestants, and Sufi Motiwala, who is gay and out and proud, started speaking about it and said that it is 100% true. Later, the camera moved towards Harshad and Dheeraj, who were also having a conversation about it.

Harshad said that he knows two to three people who are gay, and he is not scared of them. However, he thinks it takes him longer to get adjusted to them. His initial reaction to someone else, however, is fear.

While talking to Harshad, Dheeraj said, "Mere saath aisa bilkul bhi nahi hai. I am so comfortable around gays. Personally, mera yeh opinion hai ki they are better human beings. They are more sensitive towards everything; they are wonderful."

The video of Dheeraj and Harshad's conversation has gone viral on social media, and netizens are praising the former.

Akanksha Chamola's Sexuality Discussed

Meanwhile, in one of the episodes, Shreya, while talking to Sufi, revealed Akansha's secret. She asked him, "Am I gonna be a bad person if I reveal it?" Sufi replied, "No, that's the game." Shreya then claimed, "She is bisexual."

Meanwhile, in the promo for today's episode, viewers get a hint that Akansha might come to know that Shreya revealed her secret.