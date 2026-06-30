'She Is Bisexual': Shreya Kalra REVEALS Akanksha Chamola's Secret; Costs Her Two Lifelines On Netflix's Lock Upp

Shreya Kalra REVEALS Akanksha Chamola's Secret; Costs Her Two Lifelines in Netflix's Lock Upp |

A shocking moment unfolded in Netflix's Lock Upp after contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed a deeply personal detail about fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola during a conversation with Sufi Motiwala.

The revelation came after Akanksha filed a chargesheet against her friend Shreya. Speaking to Sufi, Shreya wondered, "Am I gonna be a bad person if I reveal it?" Sufi replied, "No, that's the game." Shreya then claimed, "She is bisexual."

Surprised by the revelation, Sufi responded, "How is she like this then?" He initially suggested that the information should remain between them. However, Shreya argued that by disclosing the secret on the show, Akanksha had effectively lost two of her three "lifelines." "But now it's used. She told me and we have told it on the show. So, do uski lifeline khatam, she only has one," Shreya said.

It is to be noted that neither Akanksha Chamola nor the makers of Lock Upp have separately commented on the revelation outside what was shown in the episode.

Akanksha Chamola has been making headlines ever since she announced on the premiere episode of Netflix's Lock Upp that she and husband Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce. During the 'Expose' task, she revealed, "So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it has not been public." She later clarified that there is no bitterness between them, saying, "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other."

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur after dating for a few years. The couple do not have any children. In recent episodes of Lock Upp, Akanksha revealed that their differing views on parenthood became the biggest reason behind their separation. While Gaurav wanted to have children, Akanksha said she never developed a maternal instinct and wished to remain child-free, making them realise they wanted different futures despite continuing to respect and care for each other.