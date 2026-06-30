Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp? Report Claims Former Host May Join Netflix Show For Weekend Eliminations |

Kangana Ranaut was the host of Lock Upp on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Ever since Netflix launched its own version of Lock Upp, which many viewers are calling the show's second season, fans have been wondering whether Kangana will return in any capacity. The latest buzz suggests that she may make an appearance on the reality show.

According to Digital News Hub, Kangana is likely to be associated with Netflix's Lock Upp. The report claims that she could appear every Saturday during the elimination episodes, bringing back memories of the original Lock Upp, where she regularly interacted with contestants and announced key decisions.

🛑 Kangana Ranaut is back on Lock Upp. 🔥



She will appear every Saturday as a panelist for the elimination.#LockUpp2 #LockUpp #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/c5u5eyrE9L — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 30, 2026

However, there has been no official confirmation from either Netflix or Kangana Ranaut regarding her involvement in the show. For now, the reports remain purely speculative, and it remains to be seen whether the actress will make a comeback to the Lock Upp universe.

Netflix's Lock Upp Release Schedule

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2026, and streams exclusively on the platform. Unlike a binge release, the reality show follows a staggered schedule, with new episodes dropping every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM IST over a six-week run. Viewers can watch the latest episodes with an active Netflix subscription on the app or website.

The contestant lineup includes Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopda, Sunita Ahuja, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Varun Yadav, Madhuri Grover, Pamela Serena, Shresta Iyer and Riyaz Ali. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show sees the contestants battle it out in a high-pressure environment while confronting allegations, completing tasks and competing for the Rs. 1 Crore prize money.