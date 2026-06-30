'Pyar Abhi Bhi Utna Hai': Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence After Akanksha Chamola Announces Divorce On Netflix's Lock Upp

Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence After Akanksha Chamola Announces Divorce On Netflix's Lock Upp |

Television actor Gaurav Khanna was spotted for the first time since his wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on Netflix's Lock Upp that the two are heading for a divorce. While Gaurav neither confirmed nor denied the separation, he maintained that his love and support for Akanksha remain unchanged. When asked about their marriage, he simply said, "Pyar abhi bhi utna hai."

Gaurav was seen on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, where he had arrived to promote Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During his interaction with the paparazzi, one photographer asked how he had been coping. Responding to the question, Gaurav said, "Bas sahi hai yaar. Jo pehle tha, wahi haal hai abhi bhi." Speaking about Akanksha, he added, "Pyar abhi bhi utna hai. Support abhi bhi utna hai."

The actor further stated that he would continue to stand by Akanksha despite the speculation surrounding their relationship. "Pyar kiya toh peeche kyun hatunga," he said. When the paparazzi mentioned the controversy that followed Akanksha's revelation about their separation on Lock Upp, Gaurav wished her well and said, "All the very best to Akanksha, for life. Main hamesha uske saath khada hoon aur usko support kar raha hoon. Bahut achha khele aur jeet ke aaye."

Refusing to comment any further, Gaurav concluded the interaction by saying, "Abhi main aaya hoon iske liye. Jaate hain aur bante hain Khatron Ke Khiladi," before thanking the paparazzi and heading inside.

During the premiere episode of Netflix's Lock Upp, Akanksha left everyone stunned by announcing, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public." She clarified that there was no bitterness between them, adding, "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other."